Amcor (AMCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

