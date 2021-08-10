American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Stock Price Up 0%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.59. Approximately 4,281 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF were worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

