American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.74 Million

Equities analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report sales of $78.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $79.10 million. American Public Education reported sales of $82.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $391.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $455.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $546.82 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $657.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $541.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

