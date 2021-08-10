American Tower (AMT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Tower (NYSE: AMT):

8/3/2021 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $261.00 to $296.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $314.00 to $323.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $280.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $280.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $285.00 to $302.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/16/2021 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – American Tower was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/8/2021 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $295.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.79. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The company has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

