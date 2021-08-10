American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Boosted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Tower by 14.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.86. 18,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.