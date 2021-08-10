American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Announces Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AVD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

