Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Americold Realty Trust worth $36,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after buying an additional 171,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,777,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 105,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -139.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.