Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 1,654 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,780 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,060.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter.

PKW stock opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $93.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

