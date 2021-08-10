Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 386,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of SEMrush at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $4,163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Research analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

