Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 329.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $544,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 127.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $40.24.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

