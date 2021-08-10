Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of The GEO Group worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

