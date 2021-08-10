Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.54% of Ambac Financial Group worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 845,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 60,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 103.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 425,051 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $661.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 40.85%.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

