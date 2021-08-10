Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 255.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.69% of NeoPhotonics worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 234,873 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 398,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 761,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,474 shares of company stock valued at $346,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.