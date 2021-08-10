Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

BATS EMHY opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.