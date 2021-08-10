Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 13,000 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after buying an additional 113,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,966,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 100,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

