Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 2,418 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Tompkins Financial worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 802.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth about $141,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. Equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

