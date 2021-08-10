Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 628,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of trivago worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.76.

trivago Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

