Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,361,874 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWA stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

