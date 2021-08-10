Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of DMC Global worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after purchasing an additional 182,968 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DMC Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 263,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

BOOM stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $795.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

