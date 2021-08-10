Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 88.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,029,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 22.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,097,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

