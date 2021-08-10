Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 174.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,044 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after buying an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 790,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 333,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLL opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

