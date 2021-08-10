Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Surmodics worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Surmodics by 2,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54, a P/E/G ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

