Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.93% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.78.

