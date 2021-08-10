Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,955 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

