Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $185,394,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at about $152,817,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 67,195.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

