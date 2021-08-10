Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,440,000 after acquiring an additional 115,167 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,353 shares during the period.

Shares of IWX stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.75. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

