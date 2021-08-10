Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,648 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Antero Midstream worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 222,012 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 588.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,529 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $15,656,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AM. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.