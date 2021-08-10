Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Evolent Health worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 2.38.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

