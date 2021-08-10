Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of CryoLife worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRY. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CryoLife during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CryoLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CryoLife by 9.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:CRY opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $377,838.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

