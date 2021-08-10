Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,187 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.74% of DXP Enterprises worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.59.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little purchased 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

