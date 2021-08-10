Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 11,413 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSGX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

