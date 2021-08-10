Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 13,171 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of NextGen Healthcare worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 114,187 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NXGN opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

