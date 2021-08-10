Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 26,169 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $230,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

LSXMK stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

