Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,402 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

BATS NUMG opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.97.

