Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,790 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $278,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

