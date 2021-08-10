Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 191,524 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 191,524 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Gap were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Gap by 28.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $55,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,864 shares of company stock worth $5,710,257. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

GPS stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

