Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 20,476 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,476 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of RPT Realty worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 67,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,275.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

