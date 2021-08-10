Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 226,024 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,024 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

