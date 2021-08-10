Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,072 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.67% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.93. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $162.91.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

