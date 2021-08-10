Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,713 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Domtar worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Domtar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.87. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

