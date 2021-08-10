Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 8,847 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Trinity Industries worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $599,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,433,000 after purchasing an additional 376,271 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.