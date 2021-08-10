Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 9,484 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 306.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.03. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

