Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.