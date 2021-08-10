Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,408 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SMFG opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

