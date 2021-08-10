Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,762 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.60% of Universal Electronics worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Universal Electronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $65.02.

UEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

