Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1,863.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,915,000 after buying an additional 668,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,727,000 after buying an additional 106,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,477,000 after buying an additional 477,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

