AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,183 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.64. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

