AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.7% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 634,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.47. 18,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,948. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.64.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,183 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.