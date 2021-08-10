Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $225.54. 87,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,526. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

