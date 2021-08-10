Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.04 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.52. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.05.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.